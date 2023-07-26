Mercy Eke, Big Brother Naija’s ‘Pepper Dem’ winner and current All Stars housemate, is receiving praise.

The reality star has landed a lucrative endorsement deal with Ciu Ciu Wine.

Many netizens praised her while criticizing her rival, Tacha Akide, for being pompous.

Omo Mercy dey win inside and outside the house i need this kind grace. Congratulations Mercy Eke 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TGPqQWhGzn — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) July 25, 2023

One Caleb Toman wrote, “Na this kind person go say she big pass show wey we go believe. No be noisemaker

One Smart Ogbeide wrote, “And the other one said they couldn’t invite her cause her price went up

One Hey Liveth wrote, “And one aunty dey one corner say her money went up… Online ni everybody dey sham Dem for yarn as Dem like.

One Fnwa Chinemere wrote, “This is called smartness. Not the other person wey dey Yan dust say she no fit leave her business come show. Show wey go still give you more endorsements and you might even win…Aboki

One Em Gerri wrote, “For this life make am oo. If you no make am you go explain. Like some people, wey dey do media tour to explain why them no pick them. I come in peace