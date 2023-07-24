Big brother Naija All star housemate, Mercy Eke has made a very funny revelation about her name “Lambo” and how she is yet to acquire a Lamborghini.

The reality star who first participated the Big Brother Naija house on 30 June 2019 and was announced as the winner in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the show.

During her stay in the house in 2019, Mercy Eke vowed to buy a Lamborghini after the show because she believes she is not the regular girl you see.

Lamborghini is different from other regular cars and catches attention, Mercy believes she is a different kind of girl and is always in the spotlight wherever she finds herself. Hence, embraced the name of the famous car because of her love for the luxury auto brand.

Speaking to Venita during their morning breakfast, Mercy Eke stated that she has been answering Lamborghini as a nickname for three years but has still not gotten the luxurious car.

Watch the video below;