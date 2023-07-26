A 2012 post made by Grammy Award-winning superstar singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has stirred conversations after it surfaced on social media.

The self-acclaimed African Giant in the post shared on his Twitter page, cautioned men against dating women who knew numerous men and were acquainted with them.

According to Burna Boy, it is dangerous for a man to date a woman who knew several other men.

He wrote: “Never date a girl that knows too many boys.”

Netizens responded to the post in a number of ways and voiced many different perspectives. Some concurred with the singer’s claims, saying it was unwise to date a woman who knows a lot of men.

Others disagreed, saying that dating a woman who knows many men actually means that the woman is attractive and has excellent morals, and the partner should be pleased and grateful that she chose him over the numerous others who come her way.

See comments below;

iam_RockeFeller: “Word to my brethren”

_miraclefx: “red flag that”

nanacaramel0: “If your girlfriend has lots of guy friends, that means she is attractive (both physically and in personality). Other guys may like her too just as you do. Instead of worrying about it, you should be proud of yourself, because with all those guy friends, she chose you.”

SerwaaAbabio: “Never date a boy that knows too many girls”

iam_opc: “Las Las, na everybody go chop breakfast.”

Fajojulilfaj1: “No cap detected…this tweet cap free”

Adegboy99053721: “No be lie”

Hills Diaries: “Motivational speaker”

Check the tweet below.