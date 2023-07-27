Three young ladies have become a topic of discussion on the internet as they aim to break a Guinness World Record by engaging in a unique activity.

In a video shared online, these ladies boldly announce their intention to smoke colos continuously for 150 hours nonstop.

This unusual endeavor has garnered attention, with many Nigerians joining the trend of attempting various Guinness records, ranging from indoor activities to entertainment, reading, and more.

In the video, the ladies introduce themselves as “bad bitches” and call for support from fellow Nigerians as they embark on their smoke-a-thon to achieve their Guinness World Record-breaking goal.

This has caused many controversies online with netizens questioning the health impact on such risky activity.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: