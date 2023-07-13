Popular controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her page to share some relationship tips with her fans.

The actress who has been showing off her lover online lately and sharing their love life online has shared her secret to how a relationship can last.

Nkechi Blessing shared a post with a relationship tip on how to keep one’s partner while dating on her Instagram story.

According to the actress, if people want a lasting relationship, they have to keep the same energy they had at the beginning of the relationship. She added that people should not relax in their relationship because they feel settled or comfortable.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “If you want a relationship to last, you’ve to keep same energy you had in the beginning. Don’t stop putting effort in just because you are comfortable.”