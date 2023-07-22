Odion Jude Ighalo, a Nigerian football star, has shared the touching moment his mother prayed for him and his legs.

Mothers are the most caring individuals a child can have in his or her corner, and their prayers are undeniably powerful and revealing.

Odion Ighalo’s mother, who is currently living in another country with her son, decided to say a powerful prayer for him so that he can continue to succeed in football.

Although what she said was masked by the background music, she could be observed holding her son’s hand and mouthing words of prayers for him.

She then touched both of his legs, anointing them in more prayers so he continues to score winning goals for his team.

Watch the video below: