Recently, some aggrieved Muslim youths staged a protest in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, expressing their displeasure with famous singer Davido. The protest was in response to a video clip he shared on his Twitter page, which was considered offensive to Islam.

The video in question featured scenes from the music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo,’ where people were shown praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

This portrayal sparked heavy criticism from prominent Nigerian Muslims, including Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Shehu Sani, and actor Ali Nuhi.

They demanded that Davido take down the video and apologize to Muslims for disrespecting their religion.

After facing pressure for 48 hours, Davido eventually removed the controversial video. However, he did not issue an apology for his actions.

Despite the removal, the singer’s lack of remorse angered some Muslim youths in Maiduguri. In response, they took to the streets and set a large banner of Davido on fire in protest.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the youths publicly burning the singer’s picture.

