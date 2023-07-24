BBNaija star, Tacha has been robbed in Paris, France.

The reality star took to her Twitter handle today July 24, to share the sad news.

Sharing a video of herself in the street of Paris, Tacha revealed that she was robbed of her luggages.

“Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!!” she wrote.

In another post, the brand influencer revealed that her laptop, money, shoes, wigs and clothes were all carted away by the thief.

“Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto😭 my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all GONE💔” she wrote while sharing more videos.

Watch the video she shared below:

