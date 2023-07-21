Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has slammed his colleague, Brymo as he reveals he turned down working with Simi because she refused to have sex with him.

Brymo had set tongues wagging after he revealed in a voice note he released via Twitter, that he gave out sexual conditions to every female singer who wanted to collaborate with him in a bid to fulfill his fantasy.

According to him, he wanted to know what it feels like to make music with a female artiste he is bedding with.

So when Simi requested a song feature with him, he spelled out conditions for her; which is for her to get intimate with him..

However, the music diva turned him down.

The singer added that a part of him feels remorseful about the condition he had given Simi and others.

He added that he didn’t know she was in a relationship with her now husband, Adekunle Gold back then.

Reacting to his via his Twitter page, Adekunle Gold warned Brymo not to disrespect Simi and his family.

He advised his colleague to get help.

“Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get help!”. He wrote.

