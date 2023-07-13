In a recent incident in Dorayi Quarters, located in the Gwale local government area of Kano State, a man has been remanded by the State Sharia Court on allegations of engaging in a sexual relationship with his neighbor’s wife.

According to the accusations, the man reportedly convinced his neighbor’s wife to leave her husband and accompanied her on outings whenever the husband was absent.

The police prosecutor informed the court that upon noticing the suspicious relationship between the woman and the accused neighbor, the husband decided to divorce her.

Further evidence was presented to the court, revealing that following the divorce, the suspect offered the woman a room in his own house to store her belongings, confirming the husband’s suspicions.

However, during the court proceedings, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. In response, Sani Tanimu Sani Hausawa, the Khadi presiding over the case, ordered the man’s remand.

The Khadi also stated that the defendant could potentially be granted bail if he could provide a reliable surety. The case was adjourned to July 27, 2023.