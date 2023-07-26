Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure has predicted the person who will be the first housemate to be evicted.

However, the reality TV star was not aware that the eviction nominations made were fake and Biggie declared that all housemates are safe this week.

During his Diary session with Biggie on Tuesday afternoon, Neo expressed his opinion that Princess has been out of the game for too long, and that it would affect her performance in the show.

Neo’s prediction has sparked reactions from fans of the reality TV show, with many people sharing their thoughts on the reality star’s comments.

“I think Princess will be going home on Sunday. She’s been out of the game for so long and I think that’ll affect her game,” he said.

Princess and Neo’s cousin Venita received the highest number of nominations for possible eviction.