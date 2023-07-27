Veteran singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has expressed his disapproval of the actions of some Northern youths who burned posters of Davido’s photos in response to his controversial music video promotion.

The music video in question, featuring Davido’s new signee Logos Olori, sparked outrage among some internet users who felt it disrespected Islamic beliefs and practices.

The video depicted scenes in a Mosque-like setting, showing men praying and then dancing. Some Muslims found it offensive, as they consider prayer mats and the act of Salah (prayer) sacred.

Charly Boy criticized the Northern youths’ reaction, calling it “childish.” He questioned whether Davido was responsible for the increase in poverty in the North, implying that burning posters was not a solution to their grievances.

Instead, he suggested that if they were genuinely provoked by the video, they should seek legal redress through the courts.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Abegi, make we hear word.

Una dey burn Davido picture, una life don better?

Abi Na Davido dey increase poverty for north?

Una Allah wey dey do local runs for northern Nigeria never travel go Dubai see as correct Muslims dey live?

Abegi, if e pain una reach, go to court.

Nonsense pic.twitter.com/l7va9xkWsX — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) July 27, 2023