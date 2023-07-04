BBNaija star, Tboss has sent a strong message to Nigerians applying for Guinness World Records.

She did this while reacting to reports about a Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, declaring her interest to start a 72-hour longest massage on different individuals in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tboss urged Nigerians to stop trying to apply for Guinness World Records.

The reality star pointed out that if they continue applying for GWR everyday, they might start banning Nigerians from breaking new records.

In her words;

“Nigerians Stop Now. Everyday a new “wannabe record breaker” pops up. Y’all gonna make the GWR ban our people. Once they hear Nigerians they are blocking us because what is this!!!”

See her post below;



