Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has received an honorary doctorate degree from an international school.

Tacha confirmed her latest accomplishment via a series of videos and photos posted on her Instagram story.

The reality star received her degree at a Lead Times Africa Magazine event held at the University of Lagos.

“iTs such an honour to receive this honorary DOCTORATE. This is particularly special 💛 A huge thank you to Titans and My Team for all your love & support over the years. We’ve got lots more work to do!!! Dr Tacha”, she said.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from celebrities, fans and other well wishes of The disqualified Pepper Dem housemate.