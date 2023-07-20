Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson expresses jealousy as her first daughter, Purity sits on her husband’s office chair

The superstar actress, playfully expressed her feelings of jealousy over the strong bond between her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, and their first daughter, Purity.

Prince Odi Okojie, a politician, took to his Instagram page to share heartwarming photos of his daughter’s special visit to his new office at the National Assembly. The pictures captured the loving interaction between the proud father and his 10-year-old daughter, Purity as he permitted her to sit on his seat.

Seeing the special treatment her daughter received from her father left Mercy Johnson feeling a tad envious but in a light-hearted manner.

She referred to Purity as “Daddy’s Girl” while teasingly complaining about some playful favouritism happening in their home.

She wrote:

“The Ojoro in this house ehhhh, lol. Daddy’s girl.”

