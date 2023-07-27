During a performance in Atlanta, Nigerian rapper Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, made an abrupt exit from the stage in frustration due to unsatisfactory conditions at the venue.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rema can be seen performing only two songs before expressing his discontent with the heat inside the venue and the overall disrespect shown by the show organizers, not just towards him but also towards Afrobeats as a genre.

Before leaving the stage, Rema apologized to his fans and assured them that he would reschedule the show in Atlanta.

The rapper’s unexpected departure left the audience disappointed and raised concerns about the importance of providing suitable conditions for performers and respecting the artists and their music genre.

