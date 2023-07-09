A concerned Nigerian mother raises eyebrows as she warns her son against dating a female friend he posted in his WhatsApp status.

The young man had used his WhatsApp status to write an adorable remark to his friend on her birthday while also sharing a photo of her.

When his mother saw the post she hurriedly sent a voice message urging him not to consider a relationship with such a friend.

In her words, “Who be this girl wey you post like this? This one pass you o Emma, no go there. No be your mate o.”

The post has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens who found the mother’s concern hilarious and expected from a Nigerian.

See some of the reactions below;

thevanesaonly noted: “Mothers are part of the problem the last thing a mother should do to her child is to make her child believe her friends are better than her very sad tbh”

obi_9ice added: “women know themselves better, they like to support each other to wicke:d a man, but they never allow their son to marry their type 😂”

aquaqueen_____ opined: “Not necessarily tho, na why some women dey pray make their husband mother don die before marriage. Witchcraft”

iam_victoriah_ said: “She’s right the girl pass you 😂see body na 🔥”

officialdjmoimoi wrote: “No carry money wey you wan give momsy go buy her hair😂😂”

klassic_images said: “na u suppose dey send money come ose , but if u marry tis one na we go dey send money give u chop… nkwanu😂”

Watch the video below …