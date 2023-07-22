Trinity Guy, a controversial content creator, has been released on bail after being remanded in prison by an Oyo state magistrate court for a sensitive skit.

Recall that the skit creator was summoned by police about a month ago for releasing an inappropriate video involving a minor.

Trinity Guy was remanded in prison alongside the minor’s parents on June 26th as a result of the invitation.

A fellow Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola announced his release via his official page while sharing a picture of Trinity.

“Trinity Guy is finally free on Bail 💪 . I am wishing you all the best brother . May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path . Amen 🙏 welcome back ! Welcome back ! My guy don pray tire 🤣 see him forehead,” he wrote.

His bail conditions, however, remain unknown and the details of his case is yet to be made public at the time of this publication.

In reaction,

adedayo1313 said: “One thing I know is he sees it coming but his hard head and strong heart be like nothing go happen jor, but I’m sure he has learnt his Lesson in the hard way. I pray God in his mercy bring you back on track and establish you with new ideas.”

deyemi____sdq said: “Make police tell am say the arrest na prank 😂😂😂😂”

makanjuolaprincess penned: “I still like you thou your pranks are too expensive for a joke but I like ur heart cause it’s beautiful and you are a good giver”

daviesalexander opined: “Make unaa educate am make him watch him contents and never use a child for sake of views/money again! tired of seeing his contents seff!”

clinzy_exchange said: “See as people dey talk thank God and welcome back as well f no@be dem dey shout make dem arrest am make dem jail am 5 years fake love everywhere”