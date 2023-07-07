Twitter has reportedly threatened to sue Meta over it’s newly launched rival social media app, Threads.

Recall that Meta had launched its competitor to Twitter in 100 countries.

According to reports, the new app had garnered 30 million sign-ups less than 24 hours after launch.

Reacting to this in a letter delivered to Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter said:

“Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”

As of the time of this report, Representatives for Twitter and Meta are yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.

See below:

