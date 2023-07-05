Famous reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim revealed that she and veteran musician Wande Coal are married.

The BBNaija alumna stated that they had been husband and wife for a year in a tweet on her Twitter page.

To commemorate their one-year wedding anniversary, Erica posted a picture of the two of them on Tuesday.

She wrote; “Today makes it a year since we got married! Happy anniversary to us.”

The actress also shared a photograph of herself and the musician looking at a phone and said, “Looking over our wedding pics. Awww.”

While some praised Erica, other followers questioned her about the admission to see if she was sincere or if it was just a type of promotional post.