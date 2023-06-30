The American lady accusing Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido of impregnating her Anita Brown, has promised to get the singer’s other baby mamas American work visa.

In tweets she shared late last night June 29, Anita Brown said the reason she wants to get work visa for the singer’s baby mamas is so they can get what they deserve from Davido.

The Onlyfans star also said she won’t be allowing Davido speak to her again and would be redirecting him to her lawyers.

Anita further claimed that Davido allegedly has 6 baby mamas and they are all struggling because they are “unpaid”.

Read the lengthy tweets below;

“I was so busy battling the enemy Arguing with the enemy I had so many battles going on simultaneously That i forgot to invite God in on THIS fight LET THE KING OF GLORY IN! The promise still belongs to me & the glory belongs to HIM.

“So many ppl wanna father my child. That man don’t ever gotta speak to me again! Bitch speak to my lawyers. All them baby mothers that ain’t getting support, not me, here i come HOE!

“Better keep making hits, cause we need it! Hypocrite. I’ll get every baby mother a work visa, until they can get wtf they deserve! My taxes say a half a million a year, SMD. I’m a different breed! Trust me.

“IdgAf about no damn fans talking shit I’m built for this I been through REAL STUFF in life Not no social media minions Y’all think I’m that weak! Lmao! No BOO!

“Right game, WRONG ONE! This is America hoe! Men think they can sex every female tell them all the same sob story and karma don’t spin the block! I’m every man’s KARMA & IDGAF

“It’s about 6 babymothers, UNPAID! And struggling! Speaking out like deadbeat! All cause they can’t really go to no real judge and have favor! SMD! Here I COME!

“I’ll have a lawyer by Tuesday! Period! The minions DONT STOP SHIT Only fans DONT STOP SHIT! Nothing can stop me babes! I’m not your average female! I don’t let NOBODY quiet me And i built me! The same person that a man will like so much because i built me Exactly!

“All that defamation of character I’m letting a lawyer handle Every single thing that tried to destroy my character trust me I’m going to have my lawyer in the midst”