Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, has revealed that he now wants to focus on grooming emerging artists.

He said it was no longer about him but all the young artists who are looking up to him.

The ‘Legend Or No Legend’ hitmaker stated this at a recent event in Lagos while responding to a question from popular music journalist, Joey Akan.

Akan asked:



"What is most important for you now moving forward?"

Wande Coal replied:

“What’s most important for me is to build new talents. It’s not about me now. I have been able to evolve over the years.

“Now, I want to help new talents. Obviously, the system has changed. I have new artists that look up to me, it will only be good for me to impact in their lives too and the Nigerian music industry.”