Famous singer Simisola Kosoko, often known by her stage name as Simi, claims that, contrary to rumors, she and rapper Falz The Bahd Guy were never romantically involved.

She stated that they were just colleagues and emphasized that due of their musical chemistry, it was fans who circulated the rumors that they were dating.

The artist made this claim while participating in the Official Naija Top 10 program on MTV Base Africa.

She said, “He [Falz] did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.

“We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”