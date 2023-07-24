BBN star, Ike Onyema, has described how he connects his wealthy and stylish friends with BBN women to “work,” naming Venita as one example.

Ike told some of the male housemates about this while they were seated around a table talking.

Ike claims that occasionally, his pals will specifically request “BBN girls,” and he will make a call to link the guys with the BBN women.

He named Venita as one of the BBN girls he had phoned for the gig quite a few times.

Watch him speak below:

Reacting, mhiz_tomi02 observed: “Venita will fight him for this when she’s out for saying this on Tv, pin this message”

itzbbee_ said: “It’s so funny how some people no fit learn their lesson even with second chance”

ojiugo_01 mocked: “Very wor wor boy mercy tried aswear”

pema_bliss wrote: “This boy talks carelessly”

beygood1992 said: “He talks too much……with dat his long mouth”

macdenemmanuel asked: “This guy should be avoided because what type of Nedu junior is this?”