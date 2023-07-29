Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has posed a question to his millions of fans and followers.

Yul questioned why it is so difficult for people to reason well in a post on his Instagram page.

He wondered how many people had to die before realizing that life is fleeting.

Yul observed that we are all just passing through this world, as none of us own it and will not be here forever.

“So much anger, so much hate and envy in the world.

S much struggle for material things.

Why is it so hard for people to reason well?

How many people have to die before we realize that this life is temporary?

None of us owns the world. We’re just passing through. None of us will be here forever. Let’s kill hate with love”.