Popular Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has hailed her husband, actor, Yul Edochie following the renewal of his contract with a luxury beer brand.

Yul Edochie, via his verified Instagram page, disclosed that his contract with the brand has been renewed amid his marital brouhaha.

“Cheers to another amazing year with Nigeria’s number one beer brand”, he wrote.

Taking to her official Instagram page to celebrate her husband, the actress praised him for being the best in the game.

Expressing gratitude to her creator, she prayed for him to stay on top as she showed that no one does it better than him.

“Congratulations to the world’s best on your renewed contract!!

Thank you, Jesus!!

You’re the best in the game and will continue to be!!!

Nobody does it better than you and that’s your power!!

May more deals on the way!!

Na we dey here!!!”.