Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted as organizers of the BBNaija show unveils him as the host of this year’s edition of the show.

Recall that hours ago, Multichoice revealed that this year’s show, tagged the ‘All-Star’ edition, will witness the return of fan favourites from past editions of the show.

However, they also revealed that housemates from all the past BBNaija housemates with strong personalities would not make it. This includes the past winners.

The show is sheduled for July 23 and ends on 1st October. Selected housemates will battle for the grand prize of N120M in the next 70 days.

Reacting to this, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wondered why he was not selected by the organizers for the BBNaija ‘All-Star’ edition since he was part of the contestants in the 2006 edition.

“Why will you deny me the opportunity of winning 120 million naira?”- he playfully asked the Organizers at MultiChoice BBNaija All Stars Press Conference.

