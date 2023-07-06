Birthday tributes have started pouring in for legendary actor, Richard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD as he turns 62 today.

Actresses, Chioma Akpotha and Ini Edo left several birthday messages for the actor in his comment section.

Chioma, described him as a national treasure as she expressed pride in being his colleague. She also hailed him for being a respected gentleman, husband, father, dada, and great thespian.

“Happy birthday to the ONLY RMD! A respected Gentleman, husband, father, dada, and a great thespian. You are a national treasure and I am proud to be your colleague. Happy birthday Sir

In another post, she wrote, “May the Good Lord continue to shine His face on you!

We love you”.

Joining her, Ini Edo praised RMD for being the true definition of fine wine. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the real definition of fine wine”.

Other stars like Timini Egbuson, Osas Ighodaro, Okey Bakassi, Ego Ogboyo, and more also sent him birthday wishes.

Timini Egbuson wrote, “As you have been so good to me. I pray on this day that the Lord gives you joy as he shows you his Fatherly mercies new every morning

Osas Ighodaro wrote, “Happiest birthday Uncle RMD!!! God bless you so much!!! May God continue to show off with you!!! Hugs and love always boss

Ego Ogboyo wrote, “Happy birthday wishing you a wonderful day and a fantastic year. 62 happy cheers

Okey Bakassi wrote, “Happy birthday bros