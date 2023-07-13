Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has generated a lot of online buzz as he show off his new physique soon after having BBL surgery.

The self-proclaimed “mummy of Lagos” revealed that they removed fat from his arm to enlarge his bottom in the video clip he captioned “New body.”

Bobrisky turned around to display his newly acquired backside while covering his front area with a white towel.

Many social media users have responded to the video and discussed Bobrisky’s new appearance.

@vickysom5 said: “Is your muscle for me, well done the yansh is big.”

@nekkyrose reacted: “Why is it a different color?”

@ewa_adejoke commented: “Senior man what’s this now you still look like a man to me, I know the truth is bitter.”

bougienailsnco reacted: “I’m Very indifferent, it’s his body he can do whatever he likes with it, our opinion don’t matter, if you don’t have his phone number you don’t know him well enough for him to care what vou think.”

@evanokoroofficial reacted: “Wow so beautiful, the otele is oteleying jor.”