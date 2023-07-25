Former Big Brother Naija season 7’Level Up’housemate, Bella Okagbue, has come under heavy criticism for seemingly accusing Nigerians of being judgmental of people who give birth outside wedlock.

The reality TV star had taken to the micro blogging platform Twitter to react to news of the engagement of American reality TV star, Molly Mae. She stated that she always thought Molly was already married to her partner, Tommy Fury, as they already have a child together.

She further added that if Molly was a Nigerian reality TV star, she would have constantly been dragged to the mud for having a child before marriage.

“Wait, molly-mae just got engaged? Why did I think they have been married all this while? So they live together and even have a baby🤪.

She needs to thank God she’s not Nigerian because… lol,” she tweeted on Monday, July 24.

Her statement didn’t sit well with social media users, and they didn’t hesitate to blast her for stereotyping Nigerians.

Some stated that if she desires to live with her partner, Sheggz, without getting married, she should proceed without passing judgment on other Nigerians.

A particular Twitter user brought up the case of Bella’s sister, Sandra Okagbue, who has two children with singer Flavour without being married to him, and stated that she hasn’t faced the level of criticism Bella suggested.

“But your sister had two babies outside wedlock and is still unmarried and nobody beat her . If that’s what you want to do go ahead and stop disturbing us”, she tweeted.

See the exchange below;