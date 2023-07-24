BBNaija Season 7 couple, Bella Okagbue and Sheggz are celebrating their one-year anniversary today, July 24.

The couple took to their respective Twitter pages to pen sweet note to each.

Sharing their lovedup photo, Bella Okagbue professed her love for Sheggz as she wishes him a happy anniversary.

“One year down, the rest of our lives to go. It has been a long year but we made it through together. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect,bt the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary baby” she wrote.

On the other hand, Sheggz recounted how he told people that his relationship with Bella will last but they didn’t believe him.

He wrote;

“AGAINST ALL ODDS! BIG SHEGGZ X BIG BELLA. I hate to say it but I told y’all … you just didn’t listen 😂 1 year down.. let’s go baby @bella_okagbue”

See their post below;



