Nigerian singer, Rema has advised ladies to consider themselves single if their men do not pay their bills.

He said this while performing during his recent show.

Rema had paused his performance to address ladies at the show.

“Listen, if your man is not paying your bills, you’re single, alright.” he said.

His statement has caused debate online.

“Rema stop encouraging this liability mentality on the females…relationship isn’t a poverty elevation scheme.” One Sir_tigga wrote.

Kingjabin wrote: “Once some guys make money, they start talking against us.”

Nigeriamemes wrote: “My girlfriend don kukuma gave me the deadline to make am.”

Mena pinky_angel: “Men putting pressure on men.”

“This is very dumb to say. Some of these celebrities misuse fame and wealth. If you were broke and still in Benin you wouldn’t have thought of this.” Djeffwhyte wrote.

Mrfunds231 wrote: “So my babe wey come dey pay my own bills means I’m a widow?”

Mhiz_rolls royce wrote: “Thank you Rema. Na today I know say I single.”

