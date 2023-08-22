Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has mocked renowned Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, over his statement attributing the failure of his marriage to his ex-wife, Ibiere Maclayton, to his lack of consultation with God.

The humour merchant, in an interview with Punch, opened up on the challenges that led to their marriage crash and struggle with a brain tumour.

According to him, any marriage without God’s direction will not last, stressing he didn’t seek God’s guidance before his marriage to Ibiere.

Julius Agwu explained that his ex-wife was only with him because of his money, but when he encountered health issues in the marriage, she chose to leave.

Reacting to the statement via his Instagram on Monday, the Nollywood actor said it was unfair of the comedian to say that his marriage failed because of lack of divine consultation.

He wrote: “Consulting God does not make #Marriage Last, only mutual effort of couples do. God is not a Magician, consulting him before Marriage will not prevent quarrels, disagreement, little misunderstanding, no, it is how #couples handle these issues that determines if the union go last.

“Some people don’t even believe in God, yet, are celebrating over 50 years of #wedding Anniversaries. Dear OGA Julius, it’s unfair to ibiere and you Na PIKINS to attribute why your IGBEYAWO no last to not allegedly consulting God. If it is about consultation with God, some #Pastors and Preachers Marriage no go scatter. No Marriage is Perfect, OGA Julius, learn from WETIN no make your IGBEYAWO work, if not, the same thing may reoccur in future.”