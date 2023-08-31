Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Foluke Daramola Salako has taken to her social media to celebrate her daughter’s 18th birthday.

According to the renowned actress via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August, 30th, she gave birth to her daughter after a gestation period of 10 months.

The excited mother further pleaded with God to continue to bless her ‘heart beat.’

Captioning the video, she wrote;

“It’s my first fruit, my best friend, my younger sister, my heart beat’s 18th birthday I can’t keep calm.

“Ibukunoluwa u were 10 months when I had u u were overdue u have always been more mature than ur peers. there’s hardly anything that u handle or see over that u do not handle well. U have always done exceptionally well in ur academics. U have always been a very understanding child and when it’s time to talk u will always tell me the truth even sometimes that I feel I have done things the right way.. I have a whole lot to say to u ANIKE just like yesterday I had u now u are 18🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰wow wow wow it’s been God all the way sha.”

