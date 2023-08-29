Kayode Salako, the husband of Nollywood actress and producer, Foluke Daramola, has disclosed how he knew the marriage between socialite Farida Abdulkadir popularly known as Farida Sobowale, and her husband, Demola Odulaja would not work out.

Reports that Farida Sobowale and Demola had a N100 million wedding two months ago in Lagos allegedly sponsored by the socialite.

However, on August 17, Farida attempted suicide by jumping into a Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge after the marriage dissolved. She was stopped by passers-by.

Speaking about how the marriage turn out, the former member of the Labour Party, Kayode Salako shared on Facebook on August 26 a photo of the gift bag from the wedding, pointing out that he assessed Odulaja’s countenance and concluded that the marriage would not last.

He wrote, “Few weeks ago, when Foluke brought this gift bag home from the Farida’s superlative and so-called 100 million naira wedding, I looked at the facial countenance of the bridegroom in the picture on the bag, and I smiled. She asked me, why?!

“And I said, from the facial countenance of the man I see on this bag, he doesn’t appear to me he is the true and sincere bridegroom in that wedding.

“‘He is not the true bridegroom I see in that picture,’ I concluded.

“The recent unfolding event of time has proved me right anyway. He was not.”