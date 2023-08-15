In a recent exclusive interview, the recently-evicted BBNaija contestant Uriel professed her affection for Neo.

When asked about the kiss they had, she insisted that it was more than one kiss; rather, it was several.

She spoke honestly about her feelings for Neo while they were both in the house during the interview.

Uriel reported being attracted to his looks, fragrance, and general good demeanor, thinking there was a connection between them.

She acknowledged doubts about whether Neo’s emotions align with hers and whether his motives are as serious as she initially believed now that she was outside the house.

See conversation below;

Interviewer: “The kiss that you shared with Neo, do you like him?”

Uriel: “Kisses. You all just saw one.”

Interviewer: “Do you like him, is there something between you guys? “

Uriel: “I feel like the feeling is mutual, I feel like there’s an attraction from both parties but I don’t know of it’s 100 percent genuine and that is because when you’re in a tight situation, a tight space, a lot of things get muddled and mixed up. If it’s genuine, I don’t know.”

“If it’s genuine on my part I don’t know either. “He could come and I can be like I’m not sure. But in that house and in that space, I like him. He smelt nice, he smelt good, he cooked, we share similar interest and he’s good to look at.”

Interviewer: “When you were leaving the house, Ebuka asked you what you’ll miss the most.”

Uriel: “I would never like about how I feel and I think in that particular time, that is obviously what I would have missed. I obviously miss cooking for the housemates. I miss CeeC a lot and I miss Baye. I think those are the two people I really. missed.”

“I little bit of me misses Neo’s lips.”

Watch video below: