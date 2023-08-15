Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed how colleague Whitemoney wanted to have a romantic relationship with her outside the house but she refused.

We recall that the reality star was evicted from the Big Brother house on Sunday August 13, after the jury, Teddy A, Laycon and Diane saved Seyi for the second time.

During an interview with Ebuka, Uriel disclosed that she had a close relationship with Whitemoney outside the house but after some stories about him on the social media, she decided to keep her distance.

The serial entrepreneur further added that Whitemoney let her down her in the house after they clashed about the kitchen issue. She added that Whitemoney used the kitchen strategy.

Watch the video below;