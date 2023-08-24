Housemate Lucy Edet of BBNaija All Stars reconsiders her decision to leave the program voluntarily after receiving encouragement from her fellow housemates.

Recalling the previous occurrences, on a Sunday, Kim Oprah, Prince, and Omashola were presented as housemates alongside Lucy.

But in her journal, recorded just one week into the show, Lucy considered leaving Biggie’s home on her own volition. She claimed that the disarray inside the House was the cause of her headache.

Biggie replied by telling her that she will be calling to talk about this more.

When Lucy was summoned to the diary room on Wednesday to review the choice, she told Biggie that she had changed her mind.

“Right now, I would like to remain in the house,” she said.

Watch the video below …