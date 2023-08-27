The alleged voting result of the BBNaija All Stars show bottom four housemates for week 5 was leaked hours before its official announcement.
As the day draws to a close and Big Brother Naija viewers prepare for the Sunday live eviction show, a leaked voting result gets public.
According to the alleged results, Tolanibaj received the lowest percentage of votes at 2.56%, followed by Seyi at 2.81%, Ike at 3.44%, and Venita with the highest among the bottom four at 3.92%.
The Twitter user, @Ini_bori who shared the alleged result urged fans to support their favourite housemate with prayers in case it turned out to be true.
“Omo see what a source from multichoice revealed oo.. fans of the bottom 4 should start praying that this is fake, if not otilo😅🤣,” the user wrote.
