Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ third housemate, Kiddwaya has said he is happy with the decision taken by the eviction jury to send him out of Biggie’s house instead of his fellow colleague Tolanibaj.

Recall that the billionaire heir was evicted on Sunday after the eviction jury consisting of singer, Vee, Elozonam and Saskay unanimously saved Tolanibaj, who appeared in the bottom two housemates for the week.

The reality star and socielite stated this in an interview on ‘Pulse one on one’, hosted by former reality star, Christy O. Saying he is okay with the decision to evict him.

He said:

“Tolani is my girl so I would rather leave than her. I’m happy they [the jurors] made the right decision to kick me out.

“Honestly, I’m not that bothered about my eviction. If you observe my behaviour in the House, you would notice that I wanted to go anyway based on some things. So, I’m happy it was between me and Tolani and the choice was made.”

Watch the video below: