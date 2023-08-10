An African American lady has advised women not to be with a man who does not give them monthly allowance and pay their bills.

The beautiful lady with Twitter username, @ReddSolo said there are men who give their partners $20,000 every month, buy houses, cars for the lady and even paying her bills.

She drew comparison with a man who only paid for her nails and got her car washed, wondering if he really wants her to belong to only him.

According to her, if she cannot get the one who would cater to all her needs and put her on monthly allowance, she would rather stay single because that being with him is akin to settling for crumbs.

She tweeted; “It’s men out here giving $20k monthly allowances, buying cars, houses, designer bags, paying bills. But you want me to belong to you? A man who only got my nails done and my car washed…men are insane. I can do bad by myself. I rather be alone than settle for crumbs.”

Her post went viral and generated massive reactions, most of which were criticism of her position.

@PorshaJay; I wish yall would just go get a job and leave men alone. This is so predatory.

@mistervvs_; So if these men are out there WHY HAVENT YOU LOCKED ONE DOWN YET?

@litti_; Sounds like a lazy women to me, making sure your OK huh ok is paying your bills and taking care of your own responsibilities because your a breathing functioning adult. Yall want to be paid to be in a relationship shhh is sad. But women that actually take care of home etc get what they desire when it’s real.

@Woke305305; I like her at least she admits she dates men for money and not love ,, 99999% black women are taught to do the same but others pretend like their innocent,, that’s why most marriages end over money in the black community because she never loved you ,,, it was all about benefits