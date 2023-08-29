A Nigerian big boy has been arrested after using fake transfer to buy a car in Lagos state.

According to a car dealer, @KingLamar___ on X (formerly, Twitter) , the incident happened on Monday morning.

The self acclaimed big boy had visited a car dealership looking to purchase a ride.

However, after making his choice and agreeing on the amount, the young man reportedly made a fake bank transfer.

Unfortunately for him, he was caught and exposed.

While sharing the news, King Lamar posted a video of the suspect sitting on the ground, with his trousers taken off by the mob.

“Lagos is a really funny place… How person go get mind wan use fake transfer buy car this Monday morning 😂” he wrote.

