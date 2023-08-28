Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has replied Socialite, Pretty Mike after he said that she has the worst BBL he has ever seen in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page, the sex therapist shown off her newly acquired bum in a bid to prove that her Brazilian butt lift is natural-looking.

Blessing CEO clarified that her body enhancement was not as bad as Pretty Mike made it seem by calling it the worst.

She said;

“So people have been tagging me on Instablog, saying that Pretty Mike said I have the worst BBL. And I’m like ‘bro, where is that coming from?’ This is me, I don’t have the worst BBL,”

Speaking further, Blessing Okori revealed that she was already aware of what Pretty Mike had said on the Terms and Conditions podcast before the clip went viral.

According to her, Mike called her name because he felt safe enough to use her name since they are friends.

In her words;

“Let me get this straight Pretty Mike na my friend o, I did not pick offense to what he said because I have also been invited to the same podcast, and they don already tell me say na wetin him talk, so even before the video came out, they already told me that he said I have the worst BBL.”

Watch the rest of the video below;

