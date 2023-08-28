Popular Afrobeats singer, Davido sparks reactions online as he prostrates to greet popular media personality, Dele Momodu years after calling him ‘my boy’.

Their relationship has a tumultuous background due to Dele Momodu’s backing of Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s first child.

Despite referring to him as “my boy” in a song that earlier alluded to their struggle, Davido showed respect when he paid a visit to his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, at the Osun State office.

Due to the singer’s humble greeting of Dele Momodu in the viral video, both people have received praise for their apparent personal progress.

“What a day today at The Penthouse, filled with love, joy and fun. Massive thanks to The ADELEKEs and all our friends who turned up at the shortest notice…,” he wrote.

Watch the video below;