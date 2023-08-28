Popular Nigerian Socialite, Pretty Mike has sparked a debate on social media after disclosing that Blessing Okoro has the worst Brazilian Butt lift surgery (BBL) he has ever seen in Nigeria.

Theinfong recalls that the self-acclaimed relationship coach, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO revealed earlier this year she will be undergoing another liposuction surgery to further increase her backside.

A few weeks after her big announcement, Blessing Okoro took to her social media page to share a video of herself showing off all the new curves she acquired.

Speaking about the best and worst BBL done by celebrities, controversial Lagos socialite, who is known for his grand entrances at events, Pretty Mike shot down the BBL of Blessing Okoro as he describes it as the worst he has seen in Nigeria.

Pretty Mike made this comment during an appearance as a guest on the ‘Terms and Conditions’ podcast.

Watch him speak below;