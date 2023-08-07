Controversial relationship coach Blessing CEO has advised wives never to have an altercation with their husband’s side chick because it’s a stupid thing to do.

The relationship expert, recently made some comments during a discussion on Arise TV that have drawn criticism on social media.

The stupidest thing a woman could ever do, according to Blessing, is invade her husband’s personal space and attack his mistress or side chic.

Blessing CEO went on to say that she always advises women seeking therapy at her relationship lounge that they have no control over their husband’s decisions or desire to cheat.

The relationship therapist also disclosed that nothing can stop a man from leaving a woman when he grows tired of her.

Watch video below;