Controversial transvetite Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky has caused a stir online after he finally showed the face of his alleged boyfriend.

The crossdresser has been talking about his “supposed boyfriend” for a while on social media but has never shown the face of the man he is in a relationship with.

We recall that Bobrisky shared a screenshot from his WhatsApp chat with his “supposed boyfriend” where he was asking him to send a video of his newly acquired body.

While he didn’t specifically said that he’s his boyfriend, fans have concluded that the man his the faceless boyfriend that Bobrisky always teases on social media.

Read some comments below:

@Mide_honey commented, “Shey na your follower your husband dey throw middle finger for? Idris this man isn’t husband material 😒”.

@ellis_unbeatble: also commented, “Adam and Steve 💍 💥💥💥”.

@Vicky_ojah: “Bob, no be birthday picture be this, na wedding picture 😂.. is there something you ain’t telling us😂?”.

@Bambistore: “Dem no go arrest this one’s oooo.. just have money and leg in this country.. anyways happy married life or whatever is it you both are celebrating”.

@Olobadzy: “Na every year una dey rent man. I hope the guy future wife Dey see am 😂 Sha no bring wedding invite come online cos dem go to drag am”.