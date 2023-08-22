Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy is set to drop his seventh studio album, “I Told Them.” The singer has wasted no time and has just announced the tracklist for his upcoming album, set to release this Friday, August 25.

The album consists of 15 songs, with three singles already out: “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and his remix of Byron Messia’s hit “Talibans.”

Other collaborations include J. Cole, Dave, and Seyi Vibez. J. Cole is on track No. 14 titled “Thanks,” Dave spices things up on “Cheat On Me,” and Seyi Vibez shines on “Giza.”

The superstar singer has had an amazing year, marked by the summer anthem “Last Last” and sold-out stadiums across the globe.

His recent single “Big 7” featured stars like RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore in the music video.