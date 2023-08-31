Nollywood veteran Patrick Doyle has slammed Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy and believes that he has done nothing that can be distinguished as brilliant on his own.

The thespian stated in a Facebook post that the achievements that appear to be getting to the head of Burna Boy and the likes should be properly attributed to great singers like Fela, Sunny Ade, Majek Fasek, and others who paved the road for the likes of Burna Boy and others to stroll through smoothly.

He wrote;

“The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly.

Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great. He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past. They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors. Great artistes like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, I, k. Dairo and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s. Greatness and great feats don’t exist in a vacuum. Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.”