Veteran Nigerian singer, Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj has blessed a market woman with 2 million naira after she detailed what she would do if she won $1 lottery.

Kasnaty, an OAP, went to a market in the southwest region of the country and was gathering opinions from the market women on what they would do with a $1 lottery if they were lucky to win one.

The women who didn’t know the actual value of the dollar in naira gave eye-catching responses on how they’d spend it.

One woman in particular said that she’d complete her building with the $1, raise her children with it and expand her business.

The video had gone viral on social media and D’Banj’s attention was caught by it.

He quoted the video and demanded for the woman to be found so he can bless her with some cash because he likes how she detailed her plans to spend the cash.

“Help me find this woman, i love how she wants to use her $1 WIN. I go like bless her. I wan to ‘Gbe’, D’banj wrote.

Am I the only one or something is wrong with this video?? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qqOGKxibts — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) July 28, 2023

The woman has finally been found and has visited the Kokomaster at his residence along with her son to receive her reward.

In an emotional video shared online by Dami Adenuga, the musician made the woman jubilant after gifting her a whooping 1 million naira to support her plans.

Watch the video below: